Weight-loss surgery gaining popularity in Australia

Rising obesity bringing rising surgery numbers to fight it

Rising obesity bringing rising surgery numbers to fight it Source: AAP

Published 21 June 2017 at 1:11pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 1:13pm
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Weight-loss surgery is surging among Australians, a new report shows. The Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing has found the rate of obesity surgery has almost tripled in a decade and will likely rise further.A feature presented by Anita Barar

