SBS Hindi

What actually happened at Pathankot Airbase?

SBS Hindi

Indian Defence Minister

Indian Defence Minister Source: GOI

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The operation in Indian Airbase Pathankot against suspected JeM terrorists is complete and Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun its probe into the cross-border conspiracy of the dastardly attack. The leading investigation agency has to untangle the terror plot and answer several unanswered questions. Here is a talk with Senior Defence Correspondent Ashutosh Bhatia, who explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj firsthand account of the whole operation.

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds