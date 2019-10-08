What are the different types of depression?

While we all feel sad, moody or down from time to time, some people tend to experience these feelings intensely, for long durations, that may range from weeks, months or even years.





Depression is a serious condition, which is more than just a low mood and affects a person's daily life and well being.





SBS Hindi spoke in length with psychiatrist Dr Manan Thakrar about various types of depression and its respective symptoms.





"Depression can be broadly classified into two types-Typical and Atypical," explained Dr Thakrar.





"Typical depression also known as clinical depression lasts for at least two weeks. The common symptoms of this type of depression range from feeling low, sad, sleep deprivation, loss of appetite and feeling stressed by usual activities that you could tackle earlier.





"This can interfere with all areas of a person's life, including work and social routine," said Dr Thakrar.





Depression is also classified as Atypical and in this case, a person experiences symptoms which are "contrary" to what one experiences in typical depression.





"Symptoms in Atypical depression are opposite to typical. In this case, people tend to eat more, sleep more and they feel a certain kind of heaviness in their body."





Dr Thakrar added that depression is also classified according to the duration it lasts and when it affects a person's body.





"For instance, there is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a mood disorder that has seasonal patterns. It is characterised by mood disturbances that begin and end in a particular season.





"There is Postpartum depression that develops after the birth of a baby or Premenstrual dysphoric disorder that affects women 5-10 days prior to their menses and lasts until after the cycle is over."





Dr Thakrar also touched upon the Bipolar disorder, in which he said: "A person experiences periods of depression and periods of mania, with periods of normal mood in between."





Disclaimer: The views expressed are for general information only. Please contact your GP if you are concerned about your health condition.





- For more information, visit Beyond Blue website or call them on 1300 22 46 36





- Another organisation is PANDA where counselors are available: 1300 726 306





- For further information about this topic in your language please visit our website www.mcwh.com.au or call 1800 656 421, or 03 9418 0999





