What Aussie-Indians think of India's citizenship act CAA

Anti-CAA protests in Sydney Source: Supplied
Published 31 December 2019 at 10:52am, updated 31 December 2019 at 10:54am
Source: SBS
Indian diaspora is equally stirred up by the changes to India's Citizenship law which is being labelled as 'anti-Muslim'. Many Australians of Indian origin have protested for and against the law. SBS Hindi listeners expressed their opinions during the daily radio show. Listen to what Aussie-Indian think of the changes in the law.
Published 31 December 2019 at 10:52am, updated 31 December 2019 at 10:54am
Source: SBS
Share