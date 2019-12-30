SBS Hindi

What Aussie-Indians think of India's citizenship act CAA

ANti CAA protest in Sydney

Anti-CAA protests in Sydney Source: Supplied

Published 31 December 2019 at 10:52am, updated 31 December 2019 at 10:54am
Indian diaspora is equally stirred up by the changes to India's Citizenship law which is being labelled as 'anti-Muslim'. Many Australians of Indian origin have protested for and against the law. SBS Hindi listeners expressed their opinions during the daily radio show. Listen to what Aussie-Indian think of the changes in the law.

