What can Australia's booming Indian diaspora bring to the table?

fed sq 1.jpg

Ankit Srivastava (left) and his family enjoy the sunshine and attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne at Federation Square. Source: Supplied by SBS Hindi.

Published 15 August 2022 at 8:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 9:41pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
SBS Hindi spoke to some people who attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's flag hoisting and IFFM Dance Competition at Federation Square about how Indian migrants can increase their contribution and influence in Australia.

