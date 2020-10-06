What do small businesses hope for in the Federal Budget

Soon small businesses that have been suffering during the Coronavirus pandemic, will find out what relief they will be given in the Federal budget. While small businesses can expect to see financial support come from the federal budget, but many are wondering if it will go far enough. The new tax breaks are expected to benefit one point five million Australians, while business owners could see a cut to red tape. Tune in to hear the plight of some small businesses and their hopes for relief in the budget.

