What does US-Pak friction mean for India?

On the very first day of 2018, President Trump tweeted the following:
Source: Getty Images
Published 12 January 2018 at 8:18pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 8:53pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
On the first day of the New Year, American President Donald Trump used some harsh words for Pakistan. We spoke to Defence and Security analyst and Director, Centre for International Security, Gateway House: ICGR, Sameer Patil to know if the current relationship between US and Pakistan indicates any advantage for India.
Published 12 January 2018 at 8:18pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 8:53pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share