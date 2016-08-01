What Does Your Aura Say About You?

Photos of Aura Source: Supplied By Archana Mishra
Published 1 August 2016 at 1:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Around our body unseen by the naked eye we all carry an aura. There are trillions of cells in human body and each cell made up of vibratory energy particles called electron, protons , neutrons. when these particles vibrate in their nucleus, a small electrical impulse is generated in our body. These tiny electrical impulses in our body results into the formation of a magnetic field around our body which is actually know as the AURA- electromagnetic field of the body.
