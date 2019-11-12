SBS Hindi

What is a bushfire plan and how do you make one?

The NSW RFS control centre is seen in operation as the state is declared state of emergency in NSW Source: AAP

Authorities are warning communities to prepare for catastrophic conditions on Tuesday in parts of New South Wales. The Rural Fire Service has issued a stark warning that homes and lives will be at risk, as residents turn their minds to enact their bushfire plans.

Those facing an emergency who are unable to leave should identify a safe place nearby, which could be a local gathering location known as a Neighbourhood Safer Place.

The Fire service says it's also useful to inform family and friends about your whereabouts and movements.

 The advice for days like Tuesday where there is a catastrophic fire danger for Greater Sydney and the Greater Hunter region is to avoid fire-prone areas and travel to safer towns.

 A total fire ban has been declared on Tuesday in New South Wales.

