What is a bushfire plan and how do you make one?

Those facing an emergency who are unable to leave should identify a safe place nearby, which could be a local gathering location known as a Neighbourhood Safer Place.
The Fire service says it's also useful to inform family and friends about your whereabouts and movements.
The advice for days like Tuesday where there is a catastrophic fire danger for Greater Sydney and the Greater Hunter region is to avoid fire-prone areas and travel to safer towns.
A total fire ban has been declared on Tuesday in New South Wales.