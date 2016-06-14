SBS Hindi

What Is An Informal Vote?

Voting

Published 14 June 2016
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Did you know if you do not vote in the correct required manner, your vote is considered 'informal" or invalid? This means your vote will not be counted.In order for your vote and voice to be counted it is necessary to vote in the correct way. Arunesh Seth tells us more...

