What Is An Informal Vote?

Voting Source: AAP
Published 14 June 2016 at 6:56pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know if you do not vote in the correct required manner, your vote is considered 'informal" or invalid? This means your vote will not be counted.In order for your vote and voice to be counted it is necessary to vote in the correct way. Arunesh Seth tells us more...
