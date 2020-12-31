What is contact tracing and how it is effective in preventing the spread of Covid-19 ?

Highlights Contact tracing is an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

If a person is infected with the COVID-19, NSW Health will ask for details of everyone the person has been in contact with.

If you are identified as a close contact, you will receive a phone text message and a phone call from the NSW Health COVID-19 Close Contact Tracing team.

According to the information provided by Fouzia Jabeen who works with Health NSW.





What is contact tracing?

Contact tracing is a way of slowing the spread of infections by identifying people who have been in contact with an infected person.





If a person is infected with COVID-19, NSW Health will ask for details of everyone the person has been in contact with. The contact tracing team will then contact the people who could be at risk of infection and provide them important information to keep the community safe, including if they need to self-isolate.





Why am I being contacted by the contact tracing team from NSW Health?





If you are identified as a close contact, you will receive a phone text message and a phone call from the NSW Health COVID-19 Close Contact Tracing team.





The contact tracing team member will call you to check you are safe and well.





They will provide you a list of things that you need to follow, including self-isolation and when you need to be tested.





Source: Sbs Hindi





They will ask for your age, gender, address and if you have any COVID-19 related symptoms. Your information will not be shared with anyone outside of NSW Health.





They will also ask if you have enough supplies at home for the self-isolation period, such as groceries and medicines. If you do not have these items, they can assist you to access them.





How can the contact tracer communicate with me if I do not speak English?





If you prefer to communicate with the NSW contact tracing team in another language, tell the Contact Tracing team member your language and they will then arrange a free interpreter for you.





Why is it important for me and my family or community to follow the instructions?





Contact tracing and COVID-19 testing are effective methods to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community. For the safety of you and your loved ones, it is important to get tested, self-isolate if instructed to do so, and follow the instructions from the NSW Health.





What do I do if I think I have been exposed e.g. at an event or venue but I have not been contacted my NSW Health?





You can check the nsw.gov.au website to find all current alerts for venues. If you were at a venue listed at the same time as a case and have not been contacted by NSW Health call the COVID Hotline on healthdirect 1800 022 222.





How will they use my personal information?





All the information NSW Health obtains will be held securely and can only be used for contact tracing purposes.





Testing

Is COVID testing safe and do I need to pay for the testing?





The COVID-19 testing is free, quick and simple.





In NSW, testing at public COVID-19 clinics is free and NSW Health have procedures in place to keep everyone who comes into the clinic safe.





No payment is required for treatment for COVID-19 in NSW Health services.





In NSW, most people receive their test results between 24 and 48 hours.





Where can I find the nearest testing clinic?





Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, even mild symptoms, should get tested at a COVID-19 testing clinic.





You can contact your GP or healthdirect 1800 022 222, or visit NSW government website https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19 to find your nearest COVID 19 testing clinics.





What do I need to do after a COVID-19 test?





You must go straight home and self-isolate until you receive your result.





You must stay at home (self-isolate) until you get your test result and are well.





You cannot leave your home unless you are seeking medical care or in an emergency. You cannot have visitors. If you are sharing your home with others you should separate yourself in another room. Wear a surgical mask when you are in the same room and keep 1.5 metres away.





Test result

If you had your test done at an Emergency Department or public hospital COVID-19 clinic you can receive your COVID-19 negative test result by SMS if you register for Pathology COVID-19 SMS Results Service. If you don’t register you will receive a call from a Public Health officer at your Local Health District. If you had your test collected by your GP or at other sites, your doctor will give you your results





In NSW, you will usually receive your test result within 24 to 48 hours but please allow up to 72 hours.





If the test is positive





Your doctor or the public health unit will provide you with advice. The local public health unit will also contact you to interview you and identify your close contacts. The guidelines for people who have confirmed COVID-19 infection apply.





If your symptoms become serious (e.g. difficulty breathing), call Triple Zero (000). Tell the ambulance staff you have been tested and are positive for COVID-19.





There will be no cost for your treatment, even if you don’t have Medicare.





If the test if negative





You must continue to follow the relevant guidelines for self-isolation and remain in isolation for 14 full days if you are a person who:





is a close contact of another person with COVID-19

is in home quarantine due to overseas travel

has been advised by the Public Health Unit to remain in isolation.

More information

Where can I find more information in my language?





Visit NSW Government COVID-19 website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19 , select your language on the top right hand corner.





To view and download the COVID-19 in language resources, visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/covid-19/Pages/languages.aspx





If you wish to ask questions about COVID 19:





If you have questions and need support:





Call 1800 020 080 (24/7) for health questions or to check symptoms.

Call 13 77 88 (24/7) for non-health related questions.

Call 1800 512 348 (24/7) for mental wellbeing support.

For a free telephone interpreter, please contact TIS National on 131 450 and say the language you need. You can then ask the interpreter to connect you to the number you wish to contact.

Who can I ask if I have questions about the testing and contact tracing?





You can contact your GP or healthdirect 1800 022 222 to ask questions about testing and contact tracing.





