What is the science behind the Indian tradition of 'Charan Sparsh' or touching feet?

Indian Motivational Speaker Rahul Kapoor Jain's initiative 'Charan Sparsh' - an amalgamation of science, psychology and spirituality. Source: JITO Australia
Published 14 November 2019 at 1:05pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 1:46pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Did you ever wonder why do Indians touch the feet of their elders - a culture said to be in practice since the Vedic era? Rahul Kapoor, a motivational speaker explains the science, spirituality and the psychology behind the practice of ‘Charan Sparsh’ which is considered as a mark of respect for elders.
Published 14 November 2019 at 1:05pm, updated 14 November 2019 at 1:46pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share