What will happen to detainees at Manus Island?

Detainees in the Manus centre Source: AAP

Published 29 April 2016 at 5:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Philip Ly
Presented by Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Australian government is maintaining the responsibility for about 850 men in the Manus Island detention facility lies with the Papua New Guinea government. But the government is insisting there is no chance the men will be resettled in Australia. Tune in for more.

