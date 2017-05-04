SBS Hindi

What will India's war with Pakistan mean?

SBS Hindi

Cremation pyre of Indian soldier Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh.

Cremation pyre of Indian soldier Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh. Source: AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 3:29pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There is visible anger in India after the beheading of two of its soldiers, allegedly by the Pakistan army. Principal correspondent of Indian Express, Kamaldeep Singh Barar was present in the cremation of Nb. Subedar Paramjit Singh. He explained the scene and told us that what would war with Pakistan mean to India.

Published 4 May 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 3:29pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023