What will India's war with Pakistan mean?

Cremation pyre of Indian soldier Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh. Source: AP Photo/Prabhjot Gill
Published 4 May 2017 at 2:36pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 3:29pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There is visible anger in India after the beheading of two of its soldiers, allegedly by the Pakistan army. Principal correspondent of Indian Express, Kamaldeep Singh Barar was present in the cremation of Nb. Subedar Paramjit Singh. He explained the scene and told us that what would war with Pakistan mean to India.
