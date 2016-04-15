SBS Hindi

WHAT'S IN A NAME? GURGAON TO GURUGRAM

Gurgaon to Gurugram

Gurgaon to Gurugram Source: Flickr/khrawlings / Wikimedia Commons

Published 15 April 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 16 April 2016 at 11:40am
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Haryana Government has recently announced that Gurgaon will be renamed as Gurugram. We spoke to senior Indian journalist and writer Urmilesh and Overseas Friends of BJP Australia's President Balesh Singh Dhankar who have opposite views on this name change. We began by asking senior journalist Urmilesh what he thinks on this issue

