What’s the best time to book flight tickets?

Brisbane based Tanvi Goel Jain is the director of AusIndia Travels.





She says, “Mantra to get cheap and price for the flight is plan early and book quickly.”





Remember, flight ticket prices fluctuate based on demand, the time of year, and even when you're travelling.





Ms Jain told SBS Hindi, “No one really seems to be planning a vacation at the start of the year, so January is the cheapest month to make ticket bookings. If not, at least book in February or March.”





You can get lucky with some special deal coming your way just on your planned dates but that doesn’t happen too often.





“I suggest you should book international tickets at least 5-6 months in advance so that you get the best price possible, said Ms Jain.









