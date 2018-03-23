When a maestro taught him music at the height of 35000 ft.

Ustaad Shujaat Khan is now a days touring Australia. Speaking with SBS, he recalled how blessed he had been. Though he belongs to the seventh generation of Imdadi Gharana of Sitar (Son of well know Sitar player Ustaad Vilayat Khan) , he has his own identity and this could happen only by his hard work, focused thinking and of course the blessings of his elders and other artists. He felt blessed to had born surrounded with music.





Taking a trip to down memory lane, he narrated an interesting episode which speaks about the greatness and divine love and mutual respect for an artist





He recalled that once he was traveling to London by Air India flight. Maestro Bhimsen Joshi too was on the same flight. They met at the airport and headed towards their respective seats. As it would be, Ustaad Shujat was in Economy class and Joshi Sahib was in First Class.





Ustaad Shujaat Khan recalled that after the dinner when everyone just went to kind of sleep, someone tapped on his shoulder. That was Bhimsen Joshi himself and wanted to talk about a piece of Shujaat Khan's rendition which he had performed in Sawai Gandharve festival a time ago.





As Shujaat Khan narrated, he had sung that music piece incomplete as wasn’t fully sure of the second part of that particular rendition. Bhimsen Joshi was asking about the same. When Shujaat Khan told him the reason about his incomplete rendition, Maestro Bhimsen joshi asked him to accompany him to his seat





“… Imagine at the height of 35000 ft. Pundit ji was teaching me the ‘antra’ of that piece! ji. This was something divine. There was an unbelievable link between this greatest artist of our time and me. What an honour that he felt me capable enough to learn that. Those were the artists who I had opportunity to know them and leant from…” said Ustaad Shujaat Khan .











Ustaad Shujaat Khan has many memories to share about the time when he briefly worked with film industry too. Remembering that wonderful time in the company of great artists, he went nostalgic. “… What a wonderful atmosphere it used to be, it was like a party … it was such a carefree beautiful time. …” He has an interesting episode about eccentric Kishore kumar.





He recollect that Kishore kumar was recording in Tardev studio for a producer who had rejected Kishore Kumar during his struggle days. But now, the time had changed. Kishore Kumar was a sought after singer. While recording, Kishore kumar noticed the sound of horse gallopings within the music. Ustaad Shujaat Khan narrated, “… Kishore Kumar insisted on singing only when a horse is brought in the studio. Obviously, the horse couldn’t be brought into on the 4 th floor, so Kishore told to get the horse on the road and he would sing looking at the horse at the road…”





Shujaat Khan said that though it was all with a pinch of salt but speaks about the basic facts of the life that one must have self-respect. He added that you must learn to respect yourself only then you can respect others.





Ustaad Shujaat Khan Shujaat Khan’s stellar performance had always mesmerized the audiences. And as a person too, he successfully makes a place in the hearts with his casual but sensitive, delicate tone and respectful approach towards a fellow human.





















