When and how to do rituals and celebrations on 5 days of Diwali in Australia?

Throughout the world, and in Australia Indian communities, wear new clothes, visit friends and family, and exchange sweets and gifts.





A special "puja" prayer is dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi in the evening. She is said to bring good luck and prosperity. There is also a strong belief in giving to those in need.





In southern states of India and Singapore, Diwali will be celebrated on October 18. Countries like Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Sindh province in Pakistan have an official holiday for Diwali.





Kapil Gupta from Melbourne explains how the religious and cultural traditions should be followed keeping in mind Australian weather conditions.



