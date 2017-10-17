SBS Hindi

When and how to do rituals and celebrations on 5 days of Diwali in Australia?

Diwali Diya

Published 17 October 2017 at 4:29pm, updated 19 October 2017 at 4:27pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
“Diwali” is arguably the biggest festival of India and people of Indian origin. It’s celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists around the world.

Throughout the world, and in Australia Indian communities, wear new clothes, visit friends and family, and exchange sweets and gifts.

A special "puja" prayer is dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi in the evening. She is said to bring good luck and prosperity. There is also a strong belief in giving to those in need.

In southern states of India and Singapore, Diwali will be celebrated on October 18. Countries like Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Sindh province in Pakistan have an official holiday for Diwali.

Kapil Gupta from Melbourne explains how the religious and cultural traditions should be followed keeping in mind Australian weather conditions.

Kapil Gupta also stress that Diwali is celebrated differently in many parts depending on local tradition and culture.

