"When Durga comes on streets in the night, she becomes sexy"

The name of the film has created some controversy and Sanal, the director of the film have been targeted for this. He explains that the film is not about the Goddess Durga. He says, "Actually, it is a social criticism about the patriarchal society of our country. Not particularly though. The whole world is like that. Film is about that."





The film is remotely inspired by an incident that happened in December 2012 when a Girl was raped and brutally killed in Delhi. Sanal says that such incidents are happening around the country. In his words, If women travel alone or with their companions, there are chances of getting attacked or raped or molested. It is happening every now and then and I wanted to show what is happening. I wanted to show how the night behaves with the women.





Durga is the name of a Hindu Goddess and Sanal uses this analogy and the symbolism to show a face of Indian society. As he explains, We Indian considers women as Goddesses. We call them Mata. We teach people to respect women like goddess. At the same time, when we encounter them on the streets, suddenly everything changes. Then we start taunting them and calling them prostitutes or things like that. There is a contradiction. I wanted to bring out this contradiction. When we meet women out in the street, suddenly their body parts and their sexuality and morality becomes the focal point. They become bitches. I wanted to highlight that contradiction. So I titled it as Sexy Durga.





Though, Sanal had to face sever opposition for this name. He shares that he was threatened too. He says, People are ready to get agitated. They are waiting to make controversies without looking into the matter; without thinking twice. They just hear the name and think that the film is about Goddess Durga. So many times, I have explained that it is not about Goddess Durga. It is about Durga, a girl on the street. When you see a girl and find out that her name is Durga, you do not start worshipping them. She may be worshipped if she is in a temple but not on the streets, not in the real life. There they are not treated as Goddess Durga. I am trying to tell the people that this is what is happening in the country and it is against our tradition. But people are not ready to listen. The name created a lot of problems and I was called and threatened many times.





Interestingly, Sanals film is so close to reality that he did not even use a screenplay while making it. As he explains, Society is working without any screenplay. Life is working without any screenplay. So, if you look at the things this way, it will not be difficult to make a film without any screenplay. Everything is happening in a natural way. It is dramatic and violent with twists and turns. If you observe life in that manner, I do not think, there is a necessity of any screenplay. Though it is working for me but I do not know about others. I will not advise anyone to make a film without any screenplay.















