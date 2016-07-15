When was Lord Rama born?

When was Lord Ram born? Source: Wikimedia
Friends have you ever wondered how many years back was Lord Ram reportedly born? Astrologer Dr Aniruddha Vazalwar who is perhaps a handful of people in the world to have earned a Phd in the field of Astrology, is trying to find out the birth date of Lord Shri Ram and other events mentioned in India's ancient texts like the Mahabharat war, using both Astrology and Astronomy. In this segment we also bring you the opinion of the Scientist considered the Architect of India's first Super Computer Dr Vijay Bhatkar on what he thinks about this research. So tune in for this fascinating chat which seeks to unravel the birth date of Lord Ram. We want to mention here that the opinion expressed here are personal opinion. SBS Hindi has no opinion on Astrology.
