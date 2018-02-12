SBS Hindi

While ‘Pakoda’ politics makes news, explore the many varieties of this homely dish

SBS Hindi

Onion Pakoda

Source: wikipedia/commons/9/9d/Onion_Besan_Pakoda.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2018 at 12:00pm, updated 12 February 2018 at 12:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pakoda is something that you’ll get in every corner of the country; it is mostly a home dish that most of us have grown up eating in our kitchens. The pakoda has distinct identities in different parts of the country. So here is a tale of this tasty dish.

Published 12 February 2018 at 12:00pm, updated 12 February 2018 at 12:05pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023