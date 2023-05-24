Sydney Film Festival 2023 to feature Indian documentary 'While We Watched'

Mr Shukla explains why he decided to make this film.
When I heard Ravish was asking viewers to stop watching TV, I wondered why, and this led to exploring the reason behind it. The result is this documentary.Film director Vinay Shukla
He has previously directed a documentary, 'An Insignificant Man,' about Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the political party Aam Admi Party (AAP).
Mr Ravish Kumar, the ex journalist of NDTV India Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Sydney Film Festival will also feature Indian films ‘Joram’ (directed by Devashish Makhija) , 'Kennedy' (directed by Anurag Kashyap), and 'The winter within' (directed by Aamir Bashir).
Vinay Shukla the director of documentary film 'While we watched' Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Now in its 70th year, the Sydney Film Festival will screen run from 7–18 June and screen over 200 films.
