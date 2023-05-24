Sydney Film Festival 2023 to feature Indian documentary 'While We Watched'

Mr Shukla explains why he decided to make this film.



When I heard Ravish was asking viewers to stop watching TV, I wondered why, and this led to exploring the reason behind it. The result is this documentary. Film director Vinay Shukla

Mr Ravish Kumar, the ex journalist of NDTV India Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival He has previously directed a documentary, 'An Insignificant Man,' about Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the political party Aam Admi Party (AAP).



Vinay Shukla the director of documentary film 'While we watched' Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival Sydney Film Festival will also feature Indian films ‘Joram’ (directed by Devashish Makhija) , 'Kennedy' (directed by Anurag Kashyap), and 'The winter within' (directed by Aamir Bashir).





Now in its 70th year, the Sydney Film Festival will screen run from 7–18 June and screen over 200 films.





