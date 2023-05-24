Sydney Film Festival 2023 to feature Indian documentary 'While We Watched'

whilewe1.jpg

Mr Ravish Kumar, a well-known TV journalist in India. Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

'While we watched' is an Indian documentary that will be screened at the Sydney Film Festival this year. This podcast features a conversation with award-winning director Vinay Shukla, who shares details of his film and its making. The film chronicles the working days of TV broadcast journalist Ravish Kumar.

Mr Shukla explains why he decided to make this film.
When I heard Ravish was asking viewers to stop watching TV, I wondered why, and this led to exploring the reason behind it. The result is this documentary.
Film director Vinay Shukla
whilewe4.jpg
Mr Ravish Kumar, the ex journalist of NDTV India Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
He has previously directed a documentary, 'An Insignificant Man,' about Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the political party Aam Admi Party (AAP).
Vinay Shukla – Dir Headshot.jpg
Vinay Shukla the director of documentary film 'While we watched' Source: Supplied / Sydney Film Festival
Sydney Film Festival will also feature Indian films ‘Joram’ (directed by Devashish Makhija) , 'Kennedy' (directed by Anurag Kashyap), and 'The winter within' (directed by Aamir Bashir).

Now in its 70th year, the Sydney Film Festival will screen run from 7–18 June and screen over 200 films.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_030523_interviewSukantWeb.mp3 image

Crowds cheering for 'Suki' throughout the race fuelled his athletic success

SBS Hindi

09/05/202316:18
LISTEN TO
hindi_070123_priyankaJainAdelaideFringeWeb.mp3 image

‘Why Runs The Abhisarika' - blends Sanskrit literature with contemporary western science

SBS Hindi

07/01/202312:29
LISTEN TO
hindi_050123_interviewDiveshSareenWeb.mp3 image

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

SBS Hindi

07/01/202314:36
Share

Recommended for you

07:01
litind.jpg

'Little India' to be officially named when PM Modi visits Sydney

05:27
teen girl studies with classmates at University stock photo

Australia poised to scrap its 'COVID visa', narrowing options for international students

06:17
Student typing in a laptop in her room, stock photo

Migration Review recommends tougher rules for student visa holders

Australia Quad

Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month

Anthony Albanese

New Zealanders to get Australian citizenship without permanent residency, Indian-origin Kiwis hail the move

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Australian universities deny banning Indian student applications amid Indian High Commission investigation

Mature Asian Father Receiving His Daughter With A Big Hug At The Airport

Federal Budget 2023: Visa costs, international students, tourists and skilled migrants affected

10:16
Car Crash

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जब आपकी कार दुर्घटना होती हैं तो आपको क्या करने की ज़रूरत है

Latest podcast episodes

Two men standing on stage.

'Thank you': Indian diaspora hails announcement of Brisbane consulate opening

Male tourist is standing in airport and looking at aircraft flight through window.

Immigration update: What's changing for temporary visa holders from 1 July?

INDIAN PM NARENDRA MODI VISIT

SBS Hindi Newsflash 23 May 2023: Fans gather in Sydney to give Indian PM Narendra Modi rock star welcome

Untitled design (1).jpg

Business community hopes Modi's Sydney visit will boost India-Australia trade relations