White Island eruption highlights risk of adventure tourism

A supplied image taken on Monday, December 9, 2019, by crew aboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, of New Zealand's White Island of a volcanic eruption. Source: AAP / AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST
Published 12 December 2019 at 5:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Anita Barar, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
The unexpected eruption of a volcano in New Zealand and the subsequent deaths of a number of tourists and locals, has highlighted the potential risks involved in adventure travel.
Published 12 December 2019 at 5:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Anita Barar, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share