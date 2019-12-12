SBS Hindi

White Island eruption highlights risk of adventure tourism

SBS Hindi

A image taken from aboard the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, of New Zealand's White Island

A supplied image taken on Monday, December 9, 2019, by crew aboard the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, of New Zealand's White Island of a volcanic eruption. Source: AAP / AUCKLAND RESCUE HELICOPTER TRUST

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2019 at 5:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Anita Barar, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The unexpected eruption of a volcano in New Zealand and the subsequent deaths of a number of tourists and locals, has highlighted the potential risks involved in adventure travel.

Published 12 December 2019 at 5:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:50pm
By Anita Barar, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024