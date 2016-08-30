White Rakhi: A new way to say we care!

Om Shanti did collaboration with White Ribbon Australia to launch the Project White Rakhi.





White Rakhi is based on the custom of Raksha Bandhan, however this time the focus is on promoting an end to domestic violence, gender equality, healthy relationship and refining male stereotypes towards women.





In this event dozens of students took part in the tradition of tying a Rakhi, the exchange of sweet and reaffirmation of vows between brother and sister.





However, there was one additional thing the men(brothers) received white Rakhis, embraced White Ribbon wrist bands with messages such as not violent, not silent, making women safety a mans issue and I will stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women and took the White Ribbon pledge and oath.



















