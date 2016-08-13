SBS Hindi

Who went on the world's longest hunger strike?

Irom Chanu Sharmila

Irom Chanu Sharmila Source: EPA/STR

Published 13 August 2016 at 5:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Irom Sharmila who was on a 16 years long hunger strike has ended her fast. She undertook this fast to urge the Union Government in India to remove AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from Manipur. She has now decided to join electoral politics to achieve her objective. We spoke to Senior journalist and North-East expert Subir Bhoumik to know more about Irom Sharmila and the impact she has left on India's socio-political landscape.

