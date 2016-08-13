Who went on the world's longest hunger strike?

Irom Chanu Sharmila Source: EPA/STR
Irom Sharmila who was on a 16 years long hunger strike has ended her fast. She undertook this fast to urge the Union Government in India to remove AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from Manipur. She has now decided to join electoral politics to achieve her objective. We spoke to Senior journalist and North-East expert Subir Bhoumik to know more about Irom Sharmila and the impact she has left on India's socio-political landscape.
