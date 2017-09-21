Why Alka Yagnik does not sing much?

Alka Yagnik was a must in 1990s bollywood films. Almost all of her songs were hit. And now she rarely sings. Why? "You tell me. Do you think the contemporary songs will suit my voice? Do you think the kind songs produced these day are good enough?" says Yagnik.





Alka Yagnik is not very happy with lyrics or composition. She says that she likes to sing songs that suit her voice. And how she judges that? "Songs like of film Tamasha are such songs," says Yagnik whose latest song in this bollywood movie was a big hit that come after long time.





And this is the song she will sing in Sydney for the first time on stage in front of Australian audience in her concert.



