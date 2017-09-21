SBS Hindi

Why Alka Yagnik does not sing much?

SBS Hindi

Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik Source: AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2017 at 6:01pm, updated 23 September 2017 at 7:16am
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There was a time when Alka Yagnik song was a must for every movie. Now she sings a few songs. Why? What has changed? Alka Yagnik tells...

Published 21 September 2017 at 6:01pm, updated 23 September 2017 at 7:16am
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alka Yagnik was a must in 1990s bollywood films. Almost all of her songs were hit. And now she rarely sings. Why? "You tell me. Do you think the contemporary songs will suit my voice? Do you think the kind songs produced these day are good enough?" says Yagnik.

Alka Yagnik is not very happy with lyrics or composition. She says that she likes to sing songs that suit her voice. And how she judges that? "Songs like of film Tamasha are such songs," says Yagnik whose latest song in this bollywood movie was a big hit that come after long time.

And this is the song she will sing in Sydney for the first time on stage in front of Australian audience in her concert.

Follow us on 
Facebook
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023