SBS Hindi

“Why are they changing the name of Indian Cultural Precinct?”

SBS Hindi

Indian Cultural Precinct

Source: SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 12:35pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A section of Indian Australian Community is questioning Wyndham Councils attempt to alter the name of proposed Indian Cultural Precinct as South Asian Cultural Precinct in Melbournes West.

Published 8 June 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 12:35pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We have talked to a few of the community members to understand their reservations.

Wyndham Councillor Intaj Khan Says, He is opposed to any alteration in the name.

Sunny Jindal who advocated to two Indian Cultural Precincts in Melbourne, one in Dandenong and another in Wyndham feels left out in the process.

Some even see politics playing its role in altering the name of Indian Cultural Precinct as South Asian Cultural Precinct.

Rishi Prabhakar contested Wyndham Council elections in October 2016. He claims some vested interests are dividing the community by altering the name of Cultural Precinct.

SBS Hindi has tried to contact Wyndham City Council via phone and email. We will update the story once we get their response.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023