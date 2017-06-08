“Why are they changing the name of Indian Cultural Precinct?”

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

We have talked to a few of the community members to understand their reservations.





Wyndham Councillor Intaj Khan Says, He is opposed to any alteration in the name.





Sunny Jindal who advocated to two Indian Cultural Precincts in Melbourne, one in Dandenong and another in Wyndham feels left out in the process.





Some even see politics playing its role in altering the name of Indian Cultural Precinct as South Asian Cultural Precinct.





Rishi Prabhakar contested Wyndham Council elections in October 2016. He claims some vested interests are dividing the community by altering the name of Cultural Precinct.





SBS Hindi has tried to contact Wyndham City Council via phone and email. We will update the story once we get their response.















