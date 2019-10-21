SBS Hindi

Why 'Australia's Right to Know' is important?

SBS Hindi

a man demostrates against media curtailment

Source: AAP/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2019 at 11:12am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Australia's major media organisations blacked out their newspaper front pages and websites on Monday in a coordinated push for legislative change to protect press freedom and force the government to increase transparency.

Published 21 October 2019 at 11:12am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
According to the organisations - which include SBS, the ABC, Nine, News Corp Australia and The Guardian - a slew of laws introduced over the past 20 years have hindered the media's capacity to act as the fourth estate and hold the government and other powerful figures to account. 

Read:

READ MORE

Why Australia's media front pages are blacked out today



New research shows three quarters of Australians believe journalists should be protected from prosecution - but what happens when society's right to know is compromised?A Senate communications committee is currently investigating the issue of press freedom and whistle-blower protection as journalists face increased scrutiny while doing their jobs.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 






Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी