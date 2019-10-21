Why 'Australia's Right to Know' is important?

According to the organisations - which include SBS, the ABC, Nine, News Corp Australia and The Guardian - a slew of laws introduced over the past 20 years have hindered the media's capacity to act as the fourth estate and hold the government and other powerful figures to account.





New research shows three quarters of Australians believe journalists should be protected from prosecution - but what happens when society's right to know is compromised?A Senate communications committee is currently investigating the issue of press freedom and whistle-blower protection as journalists face increased scrutiny while doing their jobs.





