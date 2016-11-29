Why Bharat Bandh failed in India?

Bharat bandh Source: ANI (Facebook)
Published 29 November 2016 at 5:11pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 5:13pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Opposition parties, which are largely united on their opposition to demonetisation, differ on the method of protest. Congress units across country did not heed the left parties call to observe a Bharat Bandh. Instead, different Political party leaders hit the streets in Aakrosh March to protest the financial anarchy unleased by central government of India. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports………
