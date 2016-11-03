SBS Hindi

Why do we celebrate festivals?

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_593775.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 4:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pro. Gaurang Jani explains the sociological importance of celebrating any festivals. He emphasises that the main reason is to have social cohesion and communal harmony. He also shares about rights and responsibilities in talk with Harita Mehta

Published 3 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 4:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels