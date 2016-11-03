Why do we celebrate festivals?

Published 3 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 4:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pro. Gaurang Jani explains the sociological importance of celebrating any festivals. He emphasises that the main reason is to have social cohesion and communal harmony. He also shares about rights and responsibilities in talk with Harita Mehta
