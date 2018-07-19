Why does Kodinhi village of Kerala baffle scientists and geneticists?

It's a riddle unsolved by the scientific world - the Kodinhi Village in Kerala has the highest birth rate of twins.





Located about 15 kilometres from Malappuram Kodinhi is often called the 'Twin Town'. A sign at the boundary of the village says, "Welcome to the God's own Twins Village—Kodinhi.”





Almost 10% of the population is made up of twins. Worldwide the rate of twins is 6 out of 1,000 births but in Kodinhi the rate is 45 twins out of every 1000.





Scientists from Germany and the UK have visited this sleepy remote village to unravel the mystery of Kodinhi but remain baffled. Just 2,000 families have given birth to more than 220 sets of twins. Surprisingly when women from this village get married into other parts of the world they continue to bear twins.





Around half the village's population is Hindu and the other half is Muslim but no matter where they come from or what religion they adhere to the common factor binding them together is bearing twins. They even have an Association for the welfare of twins.



