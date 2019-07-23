SBS Hindi

Why India's Moon mission is not just another space mission

Indian people cheers and celebrates as they watch the live telecast of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2'

Indian people cheers and celebrates as they watch the live telecast of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) orbiter vehicle 'Chandrayaan-2' Source: EPA

Published 23 July 2019 at 2:23pm
By Vivek Kumar
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is on its way to the Moon. This is the first time India will do a soft landing on any object in the space.

Group Captain (retd) Ajay Lele, a senior fellow in the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), explains the significance of this mission.

"I think it is a significant milestone for India. The first mission had an orbiter which took some pictures of the Moon from its orbit. Chandrayaan-2, however, will reach the surface of the Moon, and a rover will make a soft landing. India has never made a soft landing on any object in the space. So, this is a big achievement," says Mr Lele who has authored the books like 'Mission Mars, India's Quest for the Red Planet' and "Asian Space Race: Rhetoric or Reality?"

Ajay Lele
Source: Supplied
 

If successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon only after Russia, the US and China.

