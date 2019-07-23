Why India's Moon mission is not just another space mission

Group Captain (retd) Ajay Lele, a senior fellow in the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), explains the significance of this mission.





"I think it is a significant milestone for India. The first mission had an orbiter which took some pictures of the Moon from its orbit. Chandrayaan-2, however, will reach the surface of the Moon, and a rover will make a soft landing. India has never made a soft landing on any object in the space. So, this is a big achievement," says Mr Lele who has authored the books like 'Mission Mars, India's Quest for the Red Planet' and "Asian Space Race: Rhetoric or Reality?"





Listen to this complete interview, here:





If successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the Moon only after Russia, the US and China.





