Why Indocentric Films Succeed Worldwide

Published 1 February 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 4:05pm
By Kumud Merani
This year we can see a lot of "Indocentric" films says film Director Anupam Sharma. So what do we mean by that I ask. Well, they are films made by Australian or other film makers located in India or based on Indian stories and characters. This genre of films have a 100%success rating with mainstream society. Think for a moment about some past films with Indian characters or backdrops made by non Indian film makers... Gandhi, Monsoon Wedding, City of Joy come to mind. These are films with "A Western Body and Indian Soul!" This year of course we have the roaring success of Lion. Coming up soon is Hotel Mumbai based on the Terror Attack on Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Soon we can see a film called 'Shambala' and also 'Salt Bridge'. Another interesting Indocentric film we anticipate is based on Dowry Deaths in Australia. So hold your breath and keep your eyes open for some fantastic films!Tune in to hear Kumud Merani in conversation with film Guru Anupam Sharma.
