Why travel insurance is a must

Published 14 June 2019 at 1:02pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 1:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Ensuring your trip in the case of unexpected events is one of the best ways to make sure expensive emergency bills or sudden expenses don't ruin it. Travel insurance can protect against a range of unforeseen events, including; medical emergencies, flight cancellations, insolvency of the operator, emergency accommodation and vehicle accidents. Travel expert Mr Navneet Mittal shares vital information.
