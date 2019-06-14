SBS Hindi

Why travel insurance is a must

SBS Hindi

Travel Insurance

Source: Pixaby free Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2019 at 1:02pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 1:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ensuring your trip in the case of unexpected events is one of the best ways to make sure expensive emergency bills or sudden expenses don't ruin it. Travel insurance can protect against a range of unforeseen events, including; medical emergencies, flight cancellations, insolvency of the operator, emergency accommodation and vehicle accidents. Travel expert Mr Navneet Mittal shares vital information.

Published 14 June 2019 at 1:02pm, updated 14 June 2019 at 1:08pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी