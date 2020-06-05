Wildlife thrives in cities during lockdown

SBS Hindi

On this World Environment Day, due to lockdown, one could see herds of deer frisking around the national parks and sight Magpies, never seen before in Mumbai.

Mumbai-resident, Mr Vijesh Bhoir, who calls himself an animal and nature lover says the visibility of wild animals and unusual birds increased during COVID-19 lockdown.

Highlights: 

  • The lockdown has given space to wild animals to play freely in the National Parks of Mumbai.
  • Species of birds like Magpies, never seen before in Mumbai have been sighted.
With a major drop in noise, air and water pollution and an almost total absence of humans in open areas during the lockdown, some animals and birds have come out from their hiding to enjoy the newfound freedom,  says Mr Bhoir.

“There have never been any Magpies in Mumbai, but now I can see Magpies from my window. In fact, a Magpie has made my birdhouse her home. I watch them bring in lizards and feed their chucks”, Mr Bhoir tells SBS Hindi.
Magpie at house window
Source: Vijesh Bhoir


Many people in the busy brimming city have been delighted to see herds of deer prancing around National Parks.

Mr Bhoir, who lives in Borivali, one of the northern suburbs of Mumbai says, “During this lockdown, from my window, I have seen 50 to 80 deer running across the Borivali National Park. I listen to the happy sounds they make; two of them lock horns but my observation is they’re not fighting, they are just being playful. While two deer lock horns, a third stands by awaiting his turn for play.”

Herds of Deer in Borivali National Park
Source: Vijesh Bhoir
 

Mr Bhoir opines that the return of these animals and unusual species of birds to human spaces is because of the absence of human beings on roads and parks during the lockdown.

"Also there is no traffic and noise pollution has completely dropped. The stillness is encouraging them to come out of their confines."

 
A deer grazing
Source: Vijesh Bhoir


Besides, deer, he has also spotted leopards and snakes. Flocks of green parrots perch themselves on the windows and peer into the houses.



Parrots perched on household windows
Source: Vijesh Bhoir


On being asked about his interest in photography and animal life, Mr Bhoir tells SBS Hindi, “Life in a city is very busy, I feel a relief from anxiety and work pressure when I watch these animals and birds, it helps me unwind.”

Photography and painting have been a constant hobby for Mr Bhoir.

Seagulls flying across Worli Sea Link
Source: Vijesh Bhoir


