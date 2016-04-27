SBS Hindi

Will Australia's AAA Credit rating be cut?

Malcolm Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 27 April 2016 at 6:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

There has been some speculation that if enough steps are not taken in the budget Australia's triple A (AAA) credit rating could come down. The point to note is that Australia's credit rating had not even been downgraded during the Global Economic Crisis. To know more on ths issue we spoke to Economist at ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy Raghbendra Jha.

