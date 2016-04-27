Will Australia's AAA Credit rating be cut?

Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP
Published 27 April 2016 at 6:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There has been some speculation that if enough steps are not taken in the budget Australia's triple A (AAA) credit rating could come down. The point to note is that Australia's credit rating had not even been downgraded during the Global Economic Crisis. To know more on ths issue we spoke to Economist at ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy Raghbendra Jha.
Published 27 April 2016 at 6:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share