Will Diwali become a public holiday in Australia?

An ancient Hindu festival with a symbolism of victory over darkness, Diwali today is celebrated by millions of South Asians across Australia and around the world this year.





Also known as 'The Festival of Lights', Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and is marked as a public holiday. Beginning in 2023, New York City will observe Diwali as a public school holiday.





Speaking to SBS Hindi on the sidelines of the event, Mr Giles described "Diwali is an important occasion."



Several members of Indian community attending a Diwali event in Canberra. Credit: SBS Hindi "It is an important occasion for the Hindu communities that makes up a such a large proportion of the Australian community these days," he said.





"Certainly in my family Diwali and Holi are significant events," Mr Giles added.



Diwali event at the Canberra's Parliament House took place after a gap of two years. Credit: SBS Hindi On a question to declare Diwali as a public holiday in Australia, Mr Giles said the issue has not been raised with him.





"But making sure that Australian who have traditionally celebrated Diwali have an opportunity to do so is very important to me and to the Albanese government," he commented.



Indian dance performance. Credit: SBS Hindi He further pointed out that the government was keen to see sharing of cultures and traditions across the country.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vohra said "events like this provide an important opportunity to connect with our culture and I m delighted therefore to see such an enthusiastic participation today."





This year, the event was packed with several Indian dance performances, an exhibition on Indian festivals and a lamp lighting ceremony.





Others who also attended the event included Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood, parliamentarians Julian Leeser and David Smith.



