Will exception for Tamil family be an invitation to people smugglers?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says making an exception would undermine the government's border policy Source: AAP
Published 3 September 2019 at 2:48pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The federal government has ruled out stopping the deportation of a Tamil family, despite national calls for them to be allowed to stay. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says granting an exception for families whose refugee claims have been rejected would inspire people-smugglers to restart their trade. He says the government will not compromise its commitment to strong and secure borders.
Published 3 September 2019 at 2:48pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share