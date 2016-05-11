Will Turkey remain a Secular Republic?

President Erdogan Source: AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis
Published 11 May 2016 at 4:21pm, updated 11 May 2016 at 7:05pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Currently a new constitution is being drafted in Turkey and no less than the speaker of the Turkish parliament has suggested that the the word 'Secularism' should be dropped from the constitution! In the meantime in another political development Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has also resigned following alleged differences with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But why should drafting of Turkey's new constitution matter to us? Turkey has often been seen as the beacon of secularism in the Islamic World and declared itself a secular Republic almost a century ago. If Turkey stops being officially 'secular' it could have consequences. To know more on these issues we spoke to expert on Turkish affairs Dr Arshi Khan from the Aligarh Muslim University.
