WILL UN GET IT'S FIRST FEMALE SECRETARY GENERAL?

Published 20 April 2016 at 5:31pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Will the United Nations get a female Secretary General once current Secretary General finishes his term in December 2016? Tune in to know how the election process this time is different from before and whether UN may get its first female Secretary General. One of the contenders for the post also happens to be the former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark. Tune in for more.
