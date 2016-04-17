SBS Hindi

Will US soldeirs get to use Indian bases?

SBS Hindi

US Soldier

US Soldier Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2016 at 4:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India and America in principle recently agreed on the The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) which would apparently allow the militaries of both the countries to use each other's bases in some circumstances. To know more about this agreement and its strategic implications we spoke to Defense analyst and senior correspondent with UNI Mukesh Kaushik.

Published 17 April 2016 at 4:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds