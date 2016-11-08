Willbur Glenn Colaco - A Champion Body builder

Speaking with Anita Barar, Willbur explained about the titles which he has won this year in September…





- @ INBA (International Natural Bodybuilding Association) 11th Sept 2016 - Stood 1st in the 'Posing Routine' & won the 'Overall Best Male Poser' + Stood 3rd in the Men's Physique Division Short (below 173 cms);





- @ WFF (World Fitness Federation) / NAABA (National Amateur Body-Builders Association) 17th Sept 2016 - Stood 2nd in the @ 'Men - Sports Model Class 1 Division - South Australia;





- @ ANB (Australasian Natural Bodybuilding) 25th Sept 2016 - Stood 2nd in the 'Male Posing Theme Wear Routine' & then stood 3rd in the 'Men's Physique Overall Championship'.











He further explained that INBA, ANB & WFF (World Fitness Federation) are International Bodybuilding federations, that conduct Australia wide State Competitions. Top 3 winners from each state (SA, WA, Vic, NSW etc), qualify & contend for the Australian Titles & then the winner of Australian Title moves on to compete for the World Titles.





He stressed that Natural Bodybuilding is a slow & steady Journey that takes patience & perseverance. A body for Life.











So is there any particular food which he cautiously does not take?





I eat everything. How could I not eat. I love my Indian food but I take it in balanced way and to keep fit, one must take some exercise. I mean anything…say just dance on Bollywood songs…





He further added, I love sweets. I believe anything in Moderation is good.





And who inspired him towards body building , or who was his ideal?





Instead of saying few known names, he said, Since childhood, I looked up to Lord Shiva. I think, he has the perfect body. He added, you know, I used to go to temple and there was something in that statue of Shiva. It was just perfect. So for me, Shivas physique as projected was my goal. I have always believed in a balance of Spirit, Mind & Body.











Willbur is also a co-author & International speaker on topics like Universal Laws (Law of Attraction 'The Secret' etc) & Rudraksha (Lord Shiva's Tears) Science dealing with Spirit, Mind, Body Balance.)











Concluding the talk he said, I hope my physical transformational journey and victory could be an inspiration to many other Indians across Australia who would want to improve their own health & fitness.















