Willbur Glenn Colaco - A Champion Body builder

Willbur Glenn Colaco

Willbur Glenn Colaco

Published 8 November 2016
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

An Environmental Officer at Local Government Council who pursued his passion of Health & Fitness part-time after work has now earned him the title of Body builder. This is Willbur Glenn Colaco who was born in Roman Catholic family of Goa and came to Australia in 2004. He speaks with Anita Barar.Tune in the podcast...

Available in other languages
Speaking with Anita Barar, Willbur explained about the titles which he has won this year in September…

- @ INBA (International Natural Bodybuilding Association) 11th Sept 2016 - Stood 1st in the 'Posing Routine' & won the 'Overall Best Male Poser' + Stood 3rd in the Men's Physique Division Short (below 173 cms);

- @ WFF (World Fitness Federation) / NAABA (National Amateur Body-Builders Association) 17th Sept 2016 - Stood 2nd in the @ 'Men - Sports Model Class 1 Division - South Australia;

- @ ANB (Australasian Natural Bodybuilding) 25th Sept 2016 - Stood 2nd in the 'Male Posing Theme Wear Routine' & then stood 3rd in the 'Men's Physique Overall Championship'.

 

Willbur Glenn Colaco
Willbur Glenn Colaco


 

He further explained that INBA, ANB & WFF (World Fitness Federation) are International Bodybuilding federations, that conduct Australia wide State Competitions. Top 3 winners from each state (SA, WA, Vic, NSW etc), qualify & contend for the Australian Titles & then the winner of Australian Title moves on to compete for the World Titles.

He stressed that Natural Bodybuilding is a slow & steady Journey that takes patience & perseverance. A body for Life.

 

Willbur Glenn Colaco
Willbur Glenn Colaco


 

So is there any particular food which he cautiously does not take?

I eat everything. How could I not eat. I love my Indian food but I take it in balanced way and to keep fit, one must take some exercise. I mean anything…say just dance on Bollywood songs…

He further added, I love sweets. I believe anything in Moderation is good.

And who inspired him towards body building , or who was his ideal?

Instead of saying few known names, he said, Since childhood, I looked up to Lord Shiva. I think, he has the perfect body. He added, you know, I used to go to temple and there was something in that statue of Shiva. It was just perfect. So for me, Shivas physique as projected was my goal. I have always believed in a balance of Spirit, Mind & Body.

 

Willbur Glenn Colaco
Willbur Glenn Colaco


 

Willbur is also a co-author & International speaker on topics like Universal Laws (Law of Attraction 'The Secret' etc) & Rudraksha (Lord Shiva's Tears) Science dealing with Spirit, Mind, Body Balance.)

 

Tune to PODCAST

 

Concluding the talk he said, I hope my physical transformational journey and victory could be an inspiration to many other Indians across Australia who would want to improve their own health & fitness.

 

 

