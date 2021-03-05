With Australian borders still closed, international students are opting for other countries
Source: Getty Images/PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou
Published 5 March 2021 at 12:36pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 2:07pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Since last year Australian borders are closed for International students. Many international students are studying online while waiting to come to Australia when borders open. Students are opting for Canada, the UK, and the US rather than Australia in the current situation. Vikas Awana is in conversation with registered migration agent and education consultant Ravi Veeravalli to understand the status.
