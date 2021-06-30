SBS Hindi

With fertility rates falling, migrants will continue to be Australia's largest source of population growth

Supporters cheering the Indian cricket team.

Supporters cheering the Indian cricket team. Source: Getty Image / Nathan Stirk

Published 30 June 2021 at 3:11pm
By Anna Henderson
Presented by Vikas awana
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivered 2021's Intergenerational Report. The report highlights that spending on health, aged care and the NDIS will grow significantly with this ageing population.

