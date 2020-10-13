With no school or sports, parents worried about the mental health of their children

Himanshu and Aarav enjoying time together

Himanshu and Aarav together before the lockdown Source: Sbs Hindi

The second wave of coronavirus in Victoria and the ensuring restrictions severely affected the mental health of their child says an Indian father in Melbourne.

Melbourne-based Aarav loves his school and enjoys being with his friends.

When schools were shut down in Victoria due to restrictions imposed by coronavirus, Aarav felt that this was probably a temporary step being taken as a precaution and schools would open soon.

Highlights:

  • Children have not been to school for months due to pandemic
  • Lockdown is affecting students' mental health
  • Parents worried about the mental wellbeing of their children
"But now it has been months. Aarav is waiting to go back to school and meet his friends," his father Himanshu told SBS Hindi.
We have seen a lot of changes in Aarav ever since the schools were closed. He is very depressed and repeatedly asks us when will he go back to school. He seems very tense right now.
Learning once again shifted online during the second wave in Victoria.

"We had to be with him during these online classes. This new change was not only uncomfortable for the children, but we too are facing problems with this unplanned change," Himanshu says.

"It took three to four weeks just to understand remote learning.

"It's not that there is any difficulty in adapting to this new technology, but there are still many problems Aarav is facing during online classes," says Himanshu.
Aarav wants to go to school
Aarav is missing his friends and wants to go back to school Source: Sbs Hindi
Both Himanshu and his wife who work in the essential services industry say they had the permit from the Victorian government to send Aarav to school.

But due to COVID-19, Himanshu chose remote learning for Aarav.

"It was not an easy call for us as my wife had to leave her job in order to be with our son and help him with his studies during the lockdown," he says.
It was important for Aarav that either of us stayed at home. At first we thought that it would only be for a few days but it has been months. My wife had to leave her job and we are facing financial problems.
Himanshu believes that lockdown has had a very bad effect on children.

While schools have reopened for children since October 12, it will still a few more weeks before other restrictions are eased allowing more social interaction in Victoria.
If you are worried about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or want to learn more about anxiety and how to deal with it, give Kids Helpline a call.
Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at 
Beyond Blue.org.au


Embrace Multicultural Mental Health 
supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

