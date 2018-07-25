SBS Hindi

Woes of Girls from India being married to boys overseas

bride holding flower, wedding ceremony

Young bride holding flower petals Source: iStockphoto

Published 25 July 2018
By Faisal Fareed
"Marriages are made in heaven," they say, but not all marriages end on a happy note. Often girls are maried off in a hurry to boys living overseas. The parents think of the status, money and a good life overseas for their daughter, but many times they are disillusioned. At times the groom never gets his bride overseas, or has got married for the dowry or worse still, is already married overseas. Tune in to hear the heart-rending story of Navtej from Chandigarh... Faisal Fareed Reports:

