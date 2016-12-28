WOH: Austalian made Indian film

Source: Facebook
Published 28 December 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 29 December 2016 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Get ready cinema lovers, 2017 is expected to offer many interesting and exciting films, among them will be Melbourne-made drama WOH, the story of a woman torn between hatred and love.The Bollywood-style production made in Melbourne with local talent is slated for release in early 2017.
Published 28 December 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 29 December 2016 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share