SBS Hindi

WOH: Austalian made Indian film

SBS Hindi

WOH

Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 29 December 2016 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Get ready cinema lovers, 2017 is expected to offer many interesting and exciting films, among them will be Melbourne-made drama WOH, the story of a woman torn between hatred and love.The Bollywood-style production made in Melbourne with local talent is slated for release in early 2017.

Published 28 December 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 29 December 2016 at 12:41pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels