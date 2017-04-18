SBS Hindi

Woman of Difference: Akashika Mohla

SBS Hindi

Abhaya

Abhaya Source: Akashika Mohla

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 18 April 2017 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After migrating from Indian subcontinent women in Australia are challenged to balance between family and work life, that to without much support. But not any longer because a helping hand is closer than you think.

Published 18 April 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 18 April 2017 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Akashika Mohla a successful professional in Brisbane, Queensland started Abhaya a fearless and free spirited support forum for women of India in Australia.

She claims that "Indian Australian women face diverse challenges that impede their growth."

To overcome the issues like employment opportunities, health, domestic violence, and other political-socio matters Akashika Mohla with few of her friends started the Facebook campaign to connect and support.

Akashika Mohla
Akashika Mohla Source: Akashika Mohla


After two years this small initiative is now working with 12 solid women ambassadors across Brisbane, Sydney and New Delhi silently and gently. Akashika calls it selflessly serving to build People.

This campaign has not only raised the issues concerning to women from subcontinent but also developed dialogue around the need of modern Indian society in Australia.

Akashika poetically explains, "since the journey of Abhaya started, it rekindled hope, faith and action not only for me but for many whose hearts I have shared in this rocky journey."

Akashika Mohla
Akashika Mohla Source: Akashika Mohla


Abhayas commitment has not merely been posting "photos in action" but real work in action across borders & boundaries.

"From children in poverty to traumatic conditions to economic empowerment Abhayas Ambassadors have been the Change Agents in Real life. To be part of important advocacies, help with life experiences...we are neither a club nor Incorporation."

Akashika Mohla
Akashika Mohla Source: Akashika Mohla


"My only purpose is to cultivate a modern strong, well respected tribe of Indian Australian woman," she adds.

Her motto remains - Build another woman to empower a community #BeBoldforChange

Akashika Mohla
Akashika Mohla Source: Akashika Mohla


 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023