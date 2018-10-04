Women celebrate as tampon tax is scraped

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg has met his state counterparts in Melbourne to get the final approval to end the so-called tampon tax.





"The first item of business will be discussing the removal of the GST on feminine hygiene products. This is a long-overdue reform which will put more money into the hip pockets (budgets) of Australian households."





Treasurer Frydenberg says the move will cost the states about 30 million dollars a year but was agreed to unanimously.





From next year, the 10 per cent GST on women's tampons and other sanitary products will be lifted.





It ends an 18-year campaign for the exemption, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison had labelled an 'anomaly'.





Queensland's Treasurer Jackie Trad agrees it is time for change.





"As an Australian woman and to all of the Australian women out there, can I say well done on your advocacy around this issue. It has not gone unnoticed and today we made a decision."





But with one tax ending, campaigners are setting their sights on another.





The calls have already begun for the G-S-T to be removed from other women's products, like breastfeeding aids such as breast pumps and nipple shields.





Advocates say they shouldn't be taxed because baby formula isn't either.





The Australian Healthcare & Hospitals Association's Alison Verhoeven says there is another long-term benefit.





"While it generates two million dollars in tax for government, we also know that are healthier and live healthier lives if they're being breastfed for as long as possible so it is an investment in good health for our babies."





If only every tax battle was as easy for the federal government as the tampon tax.





In the same treasurers' meeting, the Coalition tried to convince the states to support its radical redesign of G-S-T distribution.





The Prime Minister says it's imperative to change it.





"All states and territories are better off. It is time we did this. It is time we stopped the arguing about it. I am getting it done, our government is going to get it done."





Indian Australian IT consultant in Melbourne Sonal Sharma says It bit late but she is very happy for all the campaigners who worked for 18 years see this day.



