Women demand inclusion in federal budget

Engender Equality CEO Alina Thomas Source: SBS
Published 11 May 2021 at 9:14am
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Australian federal budget Tuesday, 11 May 2021: Financial experts say Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led government may focus on reducing the gender pay gap in the financial budget for 2021-22. On average, women in Australia have almost 40 per cent less superannuation than men, meaning they retire with about $113,000 less to live on.
